Barr E S & Co Has Increased Holding in Moody’s (MCO) by $5.55 Million; Woodward (WWD) Holder Fil LTD Has Upped Holding

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 202.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 199,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,388 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 98,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 250,428 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 268,097 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Port Of Seattle’s (WA) Series 2018a&B, Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PHILIPPINE BANKS’ 2018 NET INTEREST MARGINS WILL IMPROVE AFTER STAYING LARGELY STEADY IN 2017, AND LOAN GROWTH WILL REMAIN ROBUST; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 Classes Of Gsmsc 2005-ROCK; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GFL ENVIRONMENTAL TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Ratings To Two New Bond Funds From Itaú Asset Management; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND FOR NEW ZEALAND’S AGRICULTURE, TOURISM-RELATED PRODUCTS WILL STAY ROBUST; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ARTERRA’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STILL STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Cma’s Junior Senior Unsecured Debt And Subordinated Debt Ratings To Baa1; 19/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 219,525 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $185.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 178,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,314 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $12.25 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Preiss Chad Robert sold $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 14,000 shares. 4,200 shares were sold by Sega Ronald M, worth $382,326. Shares for $669,128 were sold by COHN JOHN D on Thursday, January 31. 2,000 shares were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman, worth $187,096 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward (WWD) Q1 Earnings Beat on Healthy Top-Line Growth – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting WWD Put And Call Options For May 17th – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Woodward Schedules Investor and Analyst Conference Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 28, 2019 : CE, RGA, ELS, WHR, BRO, GGG, IDTI, WWD, CR, CHFC, JJSF, SSB – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Woodward Inc (WWD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.97% or 54,700 shares in its portfolio. 48,256 are held by Chilton Inv Co Lc. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pembroke Management Limited reported 158,050 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 249,522 are owned by Principal Fincl Group. Pier Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Regions Fincl Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,124 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0% or 5,182 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability reported 14,208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Fil invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 198,802 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,700 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4,179 shares to 234,336 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,790 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.09% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 2,822 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 303 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,702 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,304 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6,477 shares. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 58,009 shares. Barr E S & stated it has 3.42% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 34,648 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,311 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 0.5% or 7,887 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 1,922 shares. Strs Ohio reported 163,230 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.