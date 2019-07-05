Barr E S & Co Decreased Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $329,199; Williams Jones & Associates Cut Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (TD) as Share Price Declined

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (TD) by 59.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 35,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,960 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 59,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96M shares traded or 92.93% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 4,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 330,009 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, down from 334,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset reported 1.02M shares. Calamos Advsr Llc has invested 0.31% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has 10,210 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 69,960 were reported by Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv. Polar Asset Management Prtn accumulated 382,600 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Nexus Management owns 337,350 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund owns 3,382 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 13,900 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 83,411 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.16% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $218.62 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 18,138 shares to 694,783 shares, valued at $139.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 102,956 shares to 245,068 shares, valued at $69.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).