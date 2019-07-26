Barr E S & Co Increased Stake in Home Bancshares (HOMB) by $1.75 Million as Market Value Declined; Union Bankshares Upped Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 1.72 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 103,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 463,098 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 191,574 shares to 476,848 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,073 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 18,826 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 882 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.02M shares. Olstein Limited Partnership invested 0.25% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Maryland-based Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Ameriprise stated it has 560,804 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 129,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 16,398 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 1.52% or 294,582 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,033 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,456 are owned by Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Com. Loomis Sayles And Com LP invested in 1.43M shares. 108,195 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Incorporated.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,910 shares to 57,303 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,813 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Ridge stated it has 2,176 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group accumulated 50,046 shares. Roosevelt Group Incorporated holds 141,295 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 142,573 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 156,060 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 17,683 shares. Eventide Asset Lc has invested 1.32% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 790,394 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company reported 391,624 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 33,882 shares. Cap Ca has 3.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.5% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).