Barr E S & Co Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $1.65 Million; Stock Price Rose; Parthenon Raised Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $3.76 Million

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 95,157 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 15,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 213,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 228,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $120.12. About 1.28 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 7,200 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Park Natl Oh holds 4,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 76,200 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 167,538 shares. Tygh Cap reported 44,853 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 5,550 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bluestein R H owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,000 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,111 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). American Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 21,393 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 278,726 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,758 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 103,186 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,542 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,790 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3.99 million shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stellar Cap Management Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 4,250 shares. Anchor Lc holds 0% or 2,129 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associate reported 6,018 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Ny invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ipswich Invest Commerce accumulated 0.33% or 9,301 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 1.8% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Hills Savings Bank Company has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). West Oak Cap Ltd owns 17,865 shares. Adage Prns Group invested in 622,725 shares or 0.17% of the stock.