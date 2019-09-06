Barr E S & Co Lowered Gamco Invs (GBL) Position; Standard and Poors Global (SPGI) Shorts Lowered By 7.91%

Barr E S & Co decreased Gamco Invs Inc (GBL) stake by 44.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 202,306 shares as Gamco Invs Inc (GBL)’s stock declined 4.29%. The Barr E S & Co holds 256,564 shares with $5.26M value, down from 458,870 last quarter. Gamco Invs Inc now has $532.62 million valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 4,548 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 20/04/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.4M; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 02/04/2018 – Associated Capital Group Exploring Options for Its Institutional Research Services; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 05/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 6.32% STAKE IN KEY TECHNOLOGY INC; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO BOOSTED DPS, HAWK, DWDP, GCP, TXT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO Announces $0.20 Per Share Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution

Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. SPGI’s SI was 2.98M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 3.24 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 3 days are for Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s short sellers to cover SPGI’s short positions. The SI to Standard and Poors Global Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $268.02. About 292,839 shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 25/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 23; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – PLATTS QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 9% TO $90 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Trucost Expands Environmental Analysis of Japan’s Listed Companies in Response to Growing Demand; 21/03/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 19; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 7; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – S&P GLOBAL RATINGS PLANS TO ESTABLISH DOMESTIC CREDIT RATING AGENCY IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL HAS CUT MORE THAN FIVE OF ITS MOST SENIOR SOVEREIGN ANALYSTS; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S&P Global cuts top sovereign analysts as part of broader cull; 14/03/2018 – Kagan Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 U.S. Multichannel Subscriber Report

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 34.05 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

More important recent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “S&P Global (SPGI) Acquires Canadian Enerdata – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “S&P Global Platts Launches First LNG Bunkering Daily Price Assessments – PRNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&P Global: Great Outlook. Waiting For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. S&P Global has $27400 highest and $226 lowest target. $261.43’s average target is -2.46% below currents $268.02 stock price. S&P Global had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $24600 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 21. Morgan Stanley maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23200 target.