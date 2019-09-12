Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -3.02% below currents $27.84 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, May 24. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $2300 target in Thursday, August 22 report. See Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Santander Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Barr E S & Co decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 9,363 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Barr E S & Co holds 179,427 shares with $23.53M value, down from 188,790 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $192.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 1.60M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Fincl Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1,595 shares. Stellar Capital Management Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,610 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.5% or 537,766 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp invested in 0.02% or 72,572 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 1.99M shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. 59,501 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 3,417 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.64% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Segment Wealth Management Lc reported 7,574 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.82% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cookson Peirce holds 4,492 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 0.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,906 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 2.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 253,659 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -1.87% below currents $137.32 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.89 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 523,852 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrs; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien