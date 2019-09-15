Barr E S & Co Lifted Its Holding in Home Bancshares (HOMB) by $8.36 Million; Premier Asset Managment Cut Its Position in Western Un Co (WU) by $329,650

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 5.20 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 439,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.73M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 800,286 shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,850 shares to 47,192 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

