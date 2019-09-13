Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $331,275 as Share Price Declined; Park West Asset Management Has Cut Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Stake by $69.97 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 741,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.85M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $106.59. About 3,616 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15 million, down from 14,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.47. About 191,864 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartwell J M Partnership has 20,420 shares. Cortland Mo holds 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,242 shares. First United Bancorporation Tru accumulated 150 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 132 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 20,088 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 4.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp has 10,680 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 468,963 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. 644,823 were reported by Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 29,737 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,275 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital invested in 1.27% or 6,243 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 8,544 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.92 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 439,844 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $46.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 341,612 shares to 685,700 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

