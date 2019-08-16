Barr E S & Co Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $311,571 as Stock Value Rose; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $674,075; Stock Price Declined

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 13.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 146,626 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 158,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma holds 1.01% or 53,459 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt reported 140,345 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 9.13% or 831,687 shares. Steinberg Asset, Florida-based fund reported 40,301 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.28% or 19.59 million shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 100,288 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 117,310 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn owns 546,933 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashford Management Incorporated holds 0.26% or 15,171 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 3.07% or 9.17 million shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca, a California-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Everence Management holds 180,021 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company reported 2.42% stake. Atria Investments invested in 158,186 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 191,574 shares to 476,848 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamco Invs Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 202,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,564 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

