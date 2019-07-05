Barr E S & Co Boosted By $5.55 Million Its Moody’s (MCO) Position; Loop Industries (LOOP) Shorts Lowered By 0.44%

Barr E S & Co increased Moody’s Corp (MCO) stake by 20.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 30,645 shares as Moody’s Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Barr E S & Co holds 182,455 shares with $33.04 million value, up from 151,810 last quarter. Moody’s Corp now has $37.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 463,236 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Cfr To Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc.; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Apex Credit Clo 2018 Ltd; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS UPGRADE REPACKAGED SECURITIES LINKED TO UBS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba3 To Plastipak’s New Repriced Term Loan B And The Revolver; B1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Wellfleet Clo 2016-1, Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of 12 Classes Of Notes Issued By Issued By Nomura Cre Cdo 2007-2 Ltd; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS THE REPLACEMENT OF THE CEO, DEPARTURE OF OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND THE ABRUPT CHANGE IN THE DIRECTION OF THE INVESTMENT BANK HIGHLIGHT THE STRATEGIC TURMOIL WITHIN THE BANK — ACREDIT…; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Augsburg University’s (MN) Outlook To Stable And Affirms Baa3

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) had a decrease of 0.44% in short interest. LOOP’s SI was 1.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.44% from 1.17M shares previously. With 48,500 avg volume, 24 days are for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s short sellers to cover LOOP’s short positions. The SI to Loop Industries Inc’s float is 8.53%. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 181,982 shares traded or 185.55% up from the average. Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has declined 45.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LOOP News: 10/04/2018 Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – NCC: Correction: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry; 14/05/2018 – LOOP INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 10/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Laurence Sellyn to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 31 Days; 26/04/2018 – Loop Industries Appoints Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 18 Days; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 24/04/2018 – Loop Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 207% to 15 Days; 17/04/2018 – NCC: NCC launches Loop Industries a tech company for digital start-ups in the construction industry

Barr E S & Co decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 30,523 shares to 508,268 valued at $24.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 92,372 shares and now owns 173,238 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.5% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 7,887 shares. Fiera Capital holds 4.53% or 6.41M shares in its portfolio. 35,528 are owned by Shell Asset. Davis Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.17% or 205,000 shares. 28,052 are held by Ghp Investment Advsr. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 18,035 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 8,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 139,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 276,265 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,000 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 43,041 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 77,375 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 14,138 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 2,462 shares.

