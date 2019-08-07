Barr E S & Co Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $1.47 Million; Johnston Asset Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 30,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 508,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, down from 538,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 9.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 64,840 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 59,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $242.69. About 1.25 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors Inc holds 0.45% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio. 785,644 were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers L P. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 1.03M shares. Signature And Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.37M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 2,896 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jnba Fincl holds 0.26% or 4,836 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 184,983 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 14,066 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1,048 were accumulated by Founders Cap Ltd Liability Corp.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,130 shares to 122,159 shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.54 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,500 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 108,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 64,580 are held by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston Management reported 5,945 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,700 shares. Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 5,578 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blue Chip Prns Inc holds 0.11% or 9,489 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lynch And Associates In reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Golub Gp Ltd Company has invested 1.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.23M shares.

