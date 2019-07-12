Barr E S & Co Has Upped Stake in Moody’s (MCO) as Shares Rose; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Share Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 16,289 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $204.63. About 363,515 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Resimac Bastille Trust Series 2017-1NC; 12/04/2018 – SAMSONITE INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES FRANCE’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE,; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Virginia’s $62.5m School Financing Bonds, Series 2018a; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings Of Two Units Issued By Saguaro Issuer Trust, A Structured Note; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Kern High School District Ca’s Lease Refunding Notes; Aa2 Go Rating Is Affirmed And Stable Outlook Assigned; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Perform’s B2 Cfr To Negative From Stable; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BANKING SECTOR HAS COMPARATIVELY ROBUST METRICS & FRANCE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO POLITICAL OR EXTERNAL SHOCKS IS VERY LOW; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings On $36.1 Million Of Notes Issued By Canyon Capital Clo 2006-1 Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Ba3 Cfr To Speedcast; Ba3 To Its Proposed Term Loan

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $72.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 31,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

