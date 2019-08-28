Barr E S & Co Cut Its Stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) as Market Valuation Declined; F&V Capital Management Has Raised Position in Conagra Foods (CAG)

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 264,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.04M, down from 272,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 8.76 million shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 10,249 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.93M shares. Bancshares reported 39,879 shares stake. 5.87M are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. American Century Cos holds 0.9% or 6.33 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 391,030 shares stake. Fcg Advsr Ltd reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willis Inv Counsel owns 206,703 shares. 334,061 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id owns 29,760 shares. M Kraus And, Vermont-based fund reported 44,459 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 356,364 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 471,991 shares. Pecaut Com reported 37,202 shares. 77,857 are held by Logan Cap Incorporated.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares to 32,654 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 103,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares to 81,223 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,791 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.