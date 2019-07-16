Barr E S & Co Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $311,571; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Boosted Its Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Position by $4.38 Million

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 7,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 2.53M shares traded or 95.28% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 81.37M shares. First Merchants holds 1.49% or 78,294 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Interest Invsts reported 199,855 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested in 0.04% or 38,107 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il reported 3.87% stake. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,912 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 22,909 are held by Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.22 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 35,087 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96M shares. 78,485 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management. Clark Estates Inc New York holds 131,340 shares. Kistler owns 16,864 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.23% stake.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 92,372 shares to 173,238 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,067 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.