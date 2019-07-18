Barr E S & Co Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; British Columbia Investment Management Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 82,488 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 428,386 shares with $37.87 million value, down from 510,874 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $137.83B valuation. The stock increased 9.30% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 10.33M shares traded or 123.91% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Barr E S & Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 36.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 2,663 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Barr E S & Co holds 10,008 shares with $1.18M value, up from 7,345 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 19.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Barr E S & Co decreased Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 24,298 shares to 510,073 valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 191,574 shares and now owns 476,848 shares. Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Co invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.16 million shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 528,558 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com owns 44,301 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 73,244 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomasville Bancorp holds 224,385 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdg has invested 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap City Fl invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 299,218 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt invested in 11,680 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp reported 22,105 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.14M shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 4,546 shares to 16,197 valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 101,400 shares and now owns 292,468 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Finance Cap invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,691 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd invested in 0.06% or 543,613 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12.75 million shares. Meritage Port Management holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,186 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guardian Life Of America holds 4,483 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,397 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.6% or 30,907 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc has 651,841 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 222,483 shares. Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 3,487 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 36,453 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthquest Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,729 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.