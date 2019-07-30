Barr E S & Co Cut Position in Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) by $2.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $7.14 Million

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 21,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 161,382 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, down from 182,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.25. About 258,153 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 2.92 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.31M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company reported 19,897 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 274,562 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 459,147 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 2,121 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Regions Fincl owns 1.02 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 13,453 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 10,184 are held by Levin Strategies Lp. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owns 51,159 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 43,721 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 3,082 were reported by Amica Retiree Med. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

