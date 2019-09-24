Barr E S & Co Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Avalon Global Asset Management Increased Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Stake

Barr E S & Co decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 11,504 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Barr E S & Co holds 569,176 shares with $27.20M value, down from 580,680 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt now has $52.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 1.06 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 75,000 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 175,000 shares with $8.26M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) now has $41.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 2.51M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Communication reported 16,553 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 52,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% or 183,344 shares in its portfolio. Viking Glob Limited Partnership has invested 1.68% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 8,608 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 8,623 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,344 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ally has 10.74% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 293,000 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Duncker Streett owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 19,330 shares. American Interest Group accumulated 324,052 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 8,600 shares to 39,100 valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 62,400 shares. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 13.14% above currents $53.74 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 19 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. SunTrust maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

