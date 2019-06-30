Barr E S & Co Boosted Markel Com (MKL) Position; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vision Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40 million, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $18.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1089.6. About 54,167 shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4,179 shares to 234,336 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,790 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since December 31, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $429,903 activity. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold 100 shares worth $106,276. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7. Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Monday, May 13.