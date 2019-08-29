Barr E S & Co Boosted Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $1.96 Million; As Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Share Price Declined, Canal Insurance Company Cut Its Holding by $566,400

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 157,699 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $125.52. About 44,090 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

