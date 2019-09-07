Barr E S & Co Trimmed Position in Estee Lauder (EL) by $376,365 as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.04 Million

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (EL) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 122,428 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, down from 124,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80M shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,794 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.9% or 96,268 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 314,589 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Oh has invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 0.52% or 14,385 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 0.25% or 13,145 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 762,040 shares. Horrell Cap, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,359 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 42,513 shares. Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). At Savings Bank reported 30,083 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 3.37% or 240,477 shares. Birch Hill Inv Limited owns 2.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 178,844 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd accumulated 10,344 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Broderick Brian C holds 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 48,037 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 46 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares to 10,008 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 3,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.52 million for 32.35 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

