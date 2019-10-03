Barr E S & Co Upped By $1.46 Million Its Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) Holding; Akre Capital Management Has Decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake

Barr E S & Co increased Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) stake by 9.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 15,824 shares as Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Barr E S & Co holds 177,206 shares with $16.33M value, up from 161,382 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Grp now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 128,061 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 70.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 136,400 shares with $23.77M value, down from 455,447 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 6,217 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Transfer of Certain Run-Off Portfolios From Great Lakes and HSB Engineering Insurance Australian Branches – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 307 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.50M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 51,996 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 210 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,215 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 2,224 shares. 11 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Carroll Fin Associates Inc invested in 0% or 76 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company has 9,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation has 3,273 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.59% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Barr E S & Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,478 shares. 2 are owned by Cwm Limited Com.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Winners and Losers of Europeâ€™s Big Cancer Meeting – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Barr E S & Co decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 175 shares to 14,339 valued at $27.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 65,376 shares and now owns 49,520 shares. Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was reduced too.