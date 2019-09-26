Barometer Capital Management Upped Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding by $7.18 Million; Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Stake in Servicenow Com (NOW) as Stock Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, up from 16,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $258.96. About 650,777 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 92,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 252,050 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 593,596 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Exits American Outdoor Brands; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 06/04/2018 – RBC CLOSED 43 BRANCHES LAST YEAR, OPENED OTHERS

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 7,400 shares to 39,400 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cgi Inc.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 4,888 shares to 146,233 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 5,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,871 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market Equity Etf (VWO).

