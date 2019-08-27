Barometer Capital Management Upped By $7.72 Million Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS (MFST) Shorts Lowered By 47.59%

MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:MFST) had a decrease of 47.59% in short interest. MFST’s SI was 9,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 47.59% from 18,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 26.00% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0185. About 2.73M shares traded or 255.33% up from the average. Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 1139.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 31,900 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 34,700 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 2,800 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $122.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 1.43 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Lc invested in 1,760 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Somerset Trust Co accumulated 13,102 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 235,445 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.39% or 1.74M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Accuvest Global Advisors holds 0.2% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Co accumulated 19,347 shares. Putnam Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kbc Gp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 46,326 shares. Cap World Invsts holds 0.54% or 9.12M shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 0.42% or 79,083 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 9,694 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,532 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -6.20% below currents $278.46 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 346,887 shares to 155,713 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 23,616 shares and now owns 97,373 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides various consumer products. The company has market cap of $405,309. It develops a mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles. It currently has negative earnings.