Barometer Capital Management Upped Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding By $3.78 Million; Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 57.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 89,972 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 245,685 shares with $10.56M value, up from 155,713 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $56.15B valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.85 million shares traded or 98.96% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 4,669 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 45,609 shares with $3.82M value, down from 50,278 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX) stake by 4,400 shares to 18,100 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P Homebuilders Etf (XHB) stake by 21,000 shares and now owns 88,000 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 17.22% above currents $40.31 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Continental Advisors Ltd has 0.58% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 24,007 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 112,758 shares. 400 are held by Optimum Advsr. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.37M shares. Thomas White Intl Limited owns 29,580 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.38% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 23,550 shares. Adage Partners Group Limited Liability accumulated 2.44M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 122,417 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 12,795 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 125,760 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 9,671 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.05% above currents $88.37 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26 with “Hold”. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18.

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 57,580 shares to 185,514 valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 23,227 shares and now owns 138,657 shares. Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) was raised too.