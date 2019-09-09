Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) as Stock Price Declined; Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 241,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 518,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 760,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.49 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 570,073 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Corp by 1,394 shares to 18,882 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 144,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,320 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has 0.23% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ironwood Financial Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 15,248 shares. Weiss Multi owns 2,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com reported 18,906 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 0.01% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 47,178 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.09% or 1,190 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Company accumulated 4,500 shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 14,138 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.74% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 206,398 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.18% or 4,425 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc reported 150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 18,553 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 1.23% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 591 are held by Howe & Rusling. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 19,078 shares. Mariner owns 41,183 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 11,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset has 66,856 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California-based Valueact Lp has invested 0.31% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Citigroup holds 2.11M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 497 shares. Cornerstone reported 2,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Proshare Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 170,375 shares. Intact Management invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Johnson Grp Inc holds 643 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQUNF) by 82,500 shares to 149,200 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 96,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

