Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding; Polaris Capital Management Lowered Its Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) stake by 12.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 9,200 shares as Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)’s stock declined 1.90%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 61,746 shares with $2.30M value, down from 70,946 last quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp now has $728.15M valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 10,287 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 25.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 31,750 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 94,150 shares with $4.82M value, down from 125,900 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $13.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 988,078 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold BMTC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.92 million shares or 0.29% more from 14.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Kistler has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 5,232 shares. Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Colony Gp Lc invested in 13,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Maltese Capital Mgmt Lc owns 104,300 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). 2,760 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Glenmede Tru Na has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. New York-based D E Shaw Company has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.52M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) stake by 8,900 shares to 102,600 valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf stake by 111,700 shares and now owns 165,800 shares. Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 9.59% above currents $56.12 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Sunday, June 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.90 million for 53.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.