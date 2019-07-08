Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Position as Shares Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Cut Position by $4.90 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 850,212 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.09 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 2.30 million shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mngmt reported 30,956 shares. 81,646 were reported by Asset Strategies. 78 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 1,071 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 19,645 shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 438 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc stated it has 192,453 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 158,022 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware has 24,553 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru has 10,942 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 43,499 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 151,714 shares. Carret Asset Ltd holds 27,146 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp reported 238,261 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles & Equity Rech has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 305,545 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Grace & White Inc New York owns 6,400 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 1,640 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 188,472 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tompkins Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 344,423 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund stated it has 5,036 shares. Mcdonald Capital Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 749,111 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Garrison Bradford & has 0.49% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The United Kingdom-based Veritas Mgmt Llp has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 136 shares. Barometer Mgmt reported 40,000 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 24,400 shares to 74,700 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 152,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).