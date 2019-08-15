Barometer Capital Management Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Trimmed by $3.87 Million as Market Value Rose; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Decreased Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 232,671 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $216.92. About 707,596 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.54 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Management invested 0.85% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moors Cabot invested in 0.47% or 36,802 shares. Harvest Capital Inc reported 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 4,601 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 305,841 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 137,773 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Logan has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Curbstone Fin Mgmt stated it has 7,100 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com, Japan-based fund reported 80,331 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.29% or 516,575 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 181 shares. James Research Incorporated owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rare Ltd invested 2.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 777 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 2,110 shares.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF) by 154,400 shares to 174,900 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Solar Etf.