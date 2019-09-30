Barometer Capital Management Stake In Motorola Solutions (MSI) Was Has Raised; Edison International (EIX) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 796,247 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 12/04/2018 – dynaCERT Receives Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 2760% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 28,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $170.6. About 271,302 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. $46.79 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 7,606 shares to 89,767 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,915 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,236 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 498,112 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.08% or 11,390 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,432 shares. Guggenheim Ltd owns 56,009 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 31,014 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 11,043 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 265,663 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,558 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates invested in 2,257 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.6% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 345,829 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company owns 5,875 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Gradient Llc reported 1 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37,890 shares to 541,440 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).