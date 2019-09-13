Barometer Capital Management Stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Palouse Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 2.08 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 134.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 75,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 132,500 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, up from 56,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.45. About 520,530 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky-High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management owns 1.05M shares. Williams Jones And Associates Lc stated it has 19,673 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 511,724 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.15% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2.37 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,987 shares. Essex Financial Services invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Texas-based American Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 538,643 shares. Kennedy reported 56,289 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Archford Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. 61,326 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tower Bridge stated it has 2,700 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cibc Ww has 42,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39,600 shares to 140,650 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 7,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,767 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Lc has 91,969 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Paragon Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 400 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 746,645 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 93,867 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 1.05% or 92,727 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 122,429 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2,455 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 2,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested in 3,267 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Miller Howard Incorporated New York holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 845,554 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 18,369 shares.