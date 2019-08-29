Barometer Capital Management Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $6.31 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 95,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 114,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 3.11M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 2.08M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX) by 12,900 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.32 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares to 93,715 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).