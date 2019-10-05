Barometer Capital Management Raised Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $5.64 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Position in Intel (INTC) Raised as Valuation Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 61.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81 million, up from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27 million shares traded or 103.79% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 33,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 218,992 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 185,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Glob Ltd owns 1,103 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,702 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Global Investors, California-based fund reported 10.12M shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc holds 87,711 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust accumulated 0.02% or 4,972 shares. Newfocus Financial invested in 857 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tctc reported 3,040 shares. Bb&T reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 47,545 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 43,854 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 13,144 shares stake. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 18,040 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited reported 988 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 1,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 3,350 shares.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 35,300 shares to 714,450 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,498 shares to 64,432 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,330 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).