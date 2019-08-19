Barometer Capital Management Raised Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldstein Munger Assoc holds 0.23% or 301 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,501 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz And stated it has 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 355 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,665 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 329,685 shares. Mairs And reported 616 shares. Argent Trust invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Kcm Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 238 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 1.7% stake. Washington Com invested in 3.12% or 29,042 shares. Haverford Com stated it has 1,674 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $68.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 241,750 shares to 518,350 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.4% or 111,045 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.85% or 4.20M shares. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 294,747 shares. Cullen Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.34 million shares or 2.86% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na invested 2.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Insight 2811 invested in 0.75% or 18,174 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 531,380 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Fin Lc has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary owns 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 941,446 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).