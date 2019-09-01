Barometer Capital Management Raised Franco (FNV) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Franco (FNV) stake by 252.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 152,955 shares as Franco (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 213,455 shares with $21.39M value, up from 60,500 last quarter. Franco now has $18.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 549,718 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $225 lowest target. $226.67’s average target is 10.55% above currents $205.03 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Overweight New Target: $230.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 244,108 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.10 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Zebra Technologies Corporation shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Services. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 3,125 are held by Halsey Associates Ct. Vanguard Group holds 5.60M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 63,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co has 55,483 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. American Interest Grp stated it has 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 383 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 1,800 shares. First Personal Fin Services reported 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Synovus Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 61 shares. Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 135 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Co reported 5,453 shares. Cap Invsts reported 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -12.63% below currents $97.66 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”.