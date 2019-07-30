Barometer Capital Management Raised Franco (FNV) Holding By $15.30 Million; Armistice Capital Cut Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 58.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 25.22%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.10 million shares with $52.12M value, down from 5.04M last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $583.01M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1.34 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Franco (FNV) stake by 252.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 152,955 shares as Franco (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 213,455 shares with $21.39M value, up from 60,500 last quarter. Franco now has $16.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 268,502 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Fed the S&P/TSX This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $75 highest and $73 lowest target. $74’s average target is -17.73% below currents $89.95 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 4,700 shares to 40,000 valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) stake by 9,100 shares and now owns 31,300 shares. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Zynerba (ZYNE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo’s Zejula Meets Goal in First-Line Ovarian Cancer Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CLVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Armistice Capital Llc increased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 12,000 shares to 28,000 valued at $28.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability reported 68,897 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 145,800 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.40 million shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 29,543 shares. Amer Int Inc holds 30,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,031 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,579 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 13,412 shares. Moreover, Castleark Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 370,840 were accumulated by Samlyn Ltd Llc. Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 8,070 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 4.63 million shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 63,277 shares.