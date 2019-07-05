Barometer Capital Management Raised By $561,150 Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position; Enersys (ENS) SI Increased By 31.69%

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 6,450 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 68,050 shares with $5.93M value, up from 61,600 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 745,170 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) had an increase of 31.69% in short interest. ENS's SI was 1.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.69% from 1.29 million shares previously. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7,106 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,775 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 5,533 shares. M&T Comml Bank owns 10,685 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Utd Service Automobile Association owns 76,798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And Company stated it has 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 671,407 shares. 45,509 are owned by Cibc Corporation. Mackenzie Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,394 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,004 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Kraneshares Csi China Internet Etf (KWEB) stake by 21,300 shares to 65,200 valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Sechrist Todd M. sold $1.70M worth of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 24,039 shares.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 17.95 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.