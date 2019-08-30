Barometer Capital Management Lowered Toronto (TD) Position by $2.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; As U S Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose, Holder United Fire Group Trimmed Position by $912,000

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 179,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 213,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 613,633 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 1.40 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 96,900 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust.

