Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $13.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Healthcor Management LP Cut Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Position by $6.97 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 346,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 155,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 502,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 1.86M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 258,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 745,910 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Medicines Co; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Launched to Develop Harvard Base Editing Technology toward Precision Genetic Medicines; 31/05/2018 – PhRMA: New Analysis Shows Using ICER’s Value Assessments Would Limit Access to Life-Saving Medicines in Medicare Part B; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018 (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘EU’)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 723,220 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $53.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 50,500 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).