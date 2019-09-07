Barometer Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Declined; Cooke & Bieler LP Trimmed Its Holding in Mts Systems (MTSC) by $3.89 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corporation (MTSC) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 71,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 192,071 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 264,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Mts Systems Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 70,712 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares to 97,373 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Etf by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Inc owns 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 283,537 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York has 379,267 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 8,811 shares. Ifrah Service has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harvey Capital Mngmt reported 8,500 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage accumulated 15,232 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 3.85 million shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 119,077 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 1.73 million shares. Hartford Fincl Incorporated reported 2,600 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0.92% or 168,268 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 1.41M shares. Bluestein R H And Company has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 523,211 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 60,730 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 65,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.65 million for 21.40 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Thb Asset holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 20,973 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 8,621 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has 11,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Ri reported 0.03% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 196 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 12,290 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler Lp has invested 0.19% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Guyasuta Advsrs accumulated 0.11% or 18,500 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 204,231 shares. 5,771 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

