Barometer Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $6.25 Million; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Cut Holding by $2.15 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 2.15 million shares traded or 83.60% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 595.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 107,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.07M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 12,600 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 346,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,713 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares to 8.87M shares, valued at $329.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp.