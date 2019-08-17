Barometer Capital Management Increases Stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY); As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Upped by $4.16 Million Its Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 754.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 11,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $381.64. About 440,484 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 02/05/2018 – Cramer pinpoints the 4 things that saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 346,887 shares to 155,713 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61 million shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

