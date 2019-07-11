Barometer Capital Management Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose While Marco Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 595.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 107,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 214,475 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.75. About 460,324 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo leads FTSE risers on Goldman upgrade; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares to 97,373 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,900 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks That Fed the S&P/TSX This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont CEO defends Goldcorp deal but analyst foresees rival bidders – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle Mines: Will The Premium Hold This Time? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,000 shares to 78,455 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,520 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.