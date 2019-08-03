Barometer Capital Management Increased Its Fiserv (FISV) Position; Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Starbucks (SBUX) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as Starbucks (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 232,532 shares with $17.29M value, down from 237,094 last quarter. Starbucks now has $114.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 59.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 67,450 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 180,250 shares with $15.91M value, up from 112,800 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Varma Vivek C sold $3.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 50,000 shares. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.18% or 1.47 million shares. Advisory Services Net Lc invested in 32,203 shares or 0.17% of the stock. National Pension Ser stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Management has invested 1.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Scotia holds 423,415 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 39,427 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank reported 3,726 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 3,905 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 4.27M shares. Bailard reported 58,916 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Management has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,301 shares. Miura Global Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Notis holds 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 13,316 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 7,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group owns 671,408 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 3,392 shares. Montag A Assocs has 1.94% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 236,586 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.04% or 179,428 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 17,180 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 5,960 shares. Mariner Limited Liability owns 336,543 shares. Archon Prtn has 259,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 2.82 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 165,497 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 267,496 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.74M shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Point Port Managers Oh reported 231,499 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.