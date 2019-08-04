Barometer Capital Management Increased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted Its The Andersons (ANDE) Position by $435,872 as Shares Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 31,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 13,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 364,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 350,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 97,625 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,302 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 260,117 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 16,748 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Private Mngmt Gru invested 0.13% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 37,192 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 2,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,114 are owned by Pnc Financial Services Group. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Strs Ohio holds 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) or 23,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). 65,556 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Mason Street Lc stated it has 8,454 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 20,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 2.34 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,835 shares. 5,235 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shine Advisory Service reported 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,809 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 805,490 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 67,231 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,082 shares. Violich Cap reported 81,084 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,836 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 560 shares. Pecaut & has invested 1.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Tru Na invested in 0.6% or 11,946 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.15% or 5,820 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 6,388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

