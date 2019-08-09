Barometer Capital Management Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Increased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 1676.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 56,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 59,515 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 31,188 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $215.76. About 295,295 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 24.41 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

