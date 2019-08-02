Barometer Capital Management Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Cut as Valuation Rose; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Position in Netease (NTES) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $210.26. About 1.81M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 1,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 5,424 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 7,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $224.94. About 661,733 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 248,050 shares to 296,050 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 77,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Group Inc has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,090 shares. Carderock Management stated it has 8,932 shares. 27,626 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Perkins Coie Tru reported 327 shares stake. 36.12 million are held by Blackrock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Walter & Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Camden Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.76% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 96,707 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 189,779 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 1.46% stake. Brandywine Trust holds 2,000 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,287 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 23.63 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.