Barometer Capital Management Holding in Franco (FNV) Has Boosted by $15.30 Million as Stock Rose; David R Rahn & Associates Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Upped

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 575,548 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares to 97,373 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB) by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,679 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability holds 11.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Smith Moore And Communications invested in 0.5% or 1,170 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.31% or 4,387 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 0.91% or 13,719 shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 8,643 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Communications reported 4.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Ltd reported 198 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation invested in 6,042 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 76,102 shares stake. New York-based Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield Associates invested in 6.17% or 6,500 shares. Jbf reported 14,000 shares.