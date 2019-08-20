Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Its Visa (V) Stake; Shorts at Anglogold Ashanti Limited (AU) Raised By 0.81%

Anglogold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. AU’s SI was 8.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 8.66 million shares previously. With 3.09M avg volume, 3 days are for Anglogold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s short sellers to cover AU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 2.48 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVT; 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Submits Code Proposal To Drc Government; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 148.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 67,600 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 113,100 shares with $17.67 million value, up from 45,500 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $402.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.91% above currents $179.74 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 346,887 shares to 155,713 valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) stake by 9,100 shares and now owns 31,300 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Newbrook Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 113,975 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 8,408 shares. 221,019 are held by Crestwood Advsr Ltd. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp reported 4,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il accumulated 64,200 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.88% stake. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1,372 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Company holds 2.27M shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advisors has 14,444 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Lc has invested 4.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 92,250 are held by Vestor Ltd Company. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 2,128 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. The firm also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. It has a 39.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas.