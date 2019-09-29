Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $4.44 Million; Wpx Energy (Put) (WPX) Stock Price Declined While Hap Trading Decreased by $594,900 Its Stake

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) (WPX) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 198,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 220,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 418,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.58 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 726,809 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

