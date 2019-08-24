Barometer Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Cut Holding

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 20,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 81,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 28,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 16,080 shares to 27,295 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,660 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,288 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company holds 0.07% or 9,672 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.29% or 93,024 shares. Buckingham Management accumulated 13,958 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 1,274 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 367,358 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Notis invested in 4,950 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd holds 2.51% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 483,190 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.82% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 31,886 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 7,433 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested 1.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Caprock holds 4,340 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

